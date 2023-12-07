Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Shares Down 0.4%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €281.60 ($306.09) and last traded at €282.50 ($307.07). 158,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €283.50 ($308.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €267.90 and its 200 day moving average is €257.40.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

