Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $524.24

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 524.24 ($6.62) and traded as low as GBX 471 ($5.95). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 475 ($6.00), with a volume of 12,217 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Ricardo Price Performance

Ricardo Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 460.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 523.88. The company has a market cap of £292.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,473.68 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.35. Ricardo’s payout ratio is currently -6,315.79%.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

