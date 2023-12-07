Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,615,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.20. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572,799 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,110,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after acquiring an additional 943,515 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

