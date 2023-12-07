Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading 13.8% Higher This Week

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.52 or 0.00070431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $607.87 million and $9.03 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,916,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,916,752 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

