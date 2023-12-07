Royal Bank of Canada Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $97.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.18. 1,018,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,207. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

