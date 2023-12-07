RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) One Day Volume Tops $278.71

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $43,276.03 or 1.00027078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $139.01 million and approximately $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,276.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00170942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.46 or 0.00569664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00398997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00050642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00119152 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,212 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,210.31130452 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 43,889.1949034 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

