RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $139.64 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $43,473.87 or 1.00020407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $139.64 million and approximately $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,466.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00172255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.11 or 0.00570833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00402871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00120241 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,212 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,210.31130452 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 43,889.1949034 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

