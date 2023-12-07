Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CEO William M. Rusty Rush Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.41. 315,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth $47,850,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 320,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

