Safe Price Reaches $4.17 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00009634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $86.95 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00120768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 103.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.78905254 USD and is up 7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

