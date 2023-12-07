Safe (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Safe has a total market cap of $72.39 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $3.47 or 0.00008017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00122073 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00035415 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00022983 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 115.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.78905254 USD and is up 7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

