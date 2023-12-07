Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,436. The company has a market cap of $239.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total value of $3,770,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,711,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,092,909.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,824 shares of company stock worth $196,067,917 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.