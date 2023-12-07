Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.33-7.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

SAIC opened at $129.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.30. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $136.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 511.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

