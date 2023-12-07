Scotiabank Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $20.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $16.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on S. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of S stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 9,159,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,174. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.51.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,839.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $775,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,416,896.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,839.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,262 shares of company stock worth $6,068,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $171,765,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.