SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) CEO Sundie Seefried Purchases 20,000 Shares

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) CEO Sundie Seefried acquired 20,000 shares of SHF stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $17,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,823.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SHF Price Performance

SHF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 149,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,523. The company has a market cap of $41.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. SHF had a negative return on equity of 60.58% and a negative net margin of 340.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SHF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SHF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SHF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SHF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SHF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SHF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

