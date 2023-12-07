Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers updated its FY24 guidance to $9.55-10.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $745,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,072.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,957 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,818. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $745,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,024 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,136 shares in the last quarter.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

