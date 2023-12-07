Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.55-10.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.81.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $95.38 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $548,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $548,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,024 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $210,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

