Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers updated its FY24 guidance to $9.55-10.18 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $95.38 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SIG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $748,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,670,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $748,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,670,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $628,516.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,206.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,024 in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

