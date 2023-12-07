Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Smartsheet updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.19 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.68-0.69 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.4 %

SMAR traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $44.91. 2,891,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,375. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 0.86. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at $22,792,960.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,815 shares of company stock worth $9,566,415 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,167,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 707.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after buying an additional 467,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.