Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.96 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.19 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.3 %

SMAR traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. 2,671,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.53.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $501,313.14. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,615.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $501,313.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at $521,615.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Smartsheet by 18.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

