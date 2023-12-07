Southwest Airlines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 29,939 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 23,068 call options.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
NYSE:LUV traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Airlines
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.