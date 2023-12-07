Southwest Airlines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 29,939 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 23,068 call options.

NYSE:LUV traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

