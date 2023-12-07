SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Down 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.17. 2,338,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.