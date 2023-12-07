SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 721,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 439,726 shares.The stock last traded at $26.07 and had previously closed at $26.02.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 196.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,080 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $570,000.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

