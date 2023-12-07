Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 3,413,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $155.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,499.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $115,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,921.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,421 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 284,532 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.1% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 290,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

