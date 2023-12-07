Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 15,309,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.00, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $2,594,638.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 837,261 shares in the company, valued at $11,671,418.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $2,594,638.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 837,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,418.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,503 shares of company stock worth $11,208,196 over the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 41.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 33.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 179.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 222,649 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 35.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

