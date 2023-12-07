STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $134.31 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

