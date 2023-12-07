Stephen Usher Sells 1,700 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $41,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 62,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,774. The company has a market cap of $426.80 million, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 40.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,908,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,276,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 120,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

