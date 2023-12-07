Steve Smits Sells 15,000 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $534,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,850.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Smits also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.65. 119,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,275. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 29.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Live Oak Bancshares

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.