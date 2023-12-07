Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

AMD traded up $9.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.15. The stock had a trading volume of 69,338,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,137,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,051.34, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.35. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

