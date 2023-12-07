StockNews.com Downgrades Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) to Sell

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of AWH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.78. 45,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 198.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. Analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

