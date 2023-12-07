Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded up 115% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 50% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.24 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016819 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,263.77 or 1.00035011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009825 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00016727 USD and is down -53.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

