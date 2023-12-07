Substratum (SUB) Trading 50% Higher Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 116.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 50% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.59 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,413.61 or 1.00013291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009890 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003491 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00016727 USD and is down -53.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

