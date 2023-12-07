Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Insider Arnold Dodderer Sells 7,832 Shares

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.62. 302,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,239. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 60.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

