Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $27,626.75 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Danny Abajian sold 484 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $4,801.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Danny Abajian sold 418 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $6,015.02.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.87. 10,519,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 49,056 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Sunrun by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.95.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

