Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CFO Sells $5,043,600.00 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SMCI traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,430. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,216,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

