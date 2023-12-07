Syscoin (SYS) Trading 16.8% Higher This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $102.58 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,131.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.03 or 0.00568116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00118776 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00019203 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 738,478,764 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

