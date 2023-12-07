Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,350. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.53. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.65.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2449548 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

