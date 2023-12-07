Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

TVE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.05. 2,892,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.53. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.99 and a 52-week high of C$4.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. Analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2449548 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

