Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 96.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TVE. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE TVE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.05. 2,892,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.99 and a 12-month high of C$4.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.53.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2449548 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.