Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Trading 2.4% Higher

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. 273,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 172,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
