Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Trading 2.4% Higher

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. 273,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 172,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

