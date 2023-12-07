Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 69.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $272.89 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002341 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001393 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001186 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,822,681,424,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,844,583,361,101 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.