Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.4% of Power Corp of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $241.73. 53,210,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,657,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.26 and a 200 day moving average of $243.96. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $768.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,315 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

