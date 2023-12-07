Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Thermon Group Price Performance
NYSE:THR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 125,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.22. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
