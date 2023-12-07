Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NYSE:THR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 125,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.22. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

