Threshold (T) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.58 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $261.08 million and approximately $19.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,492,744,406.056322 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02624514 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $22,434,022.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

