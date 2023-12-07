Tien Tzuo Sells 100,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Friday, September 29th, Tien Tzuo sold 129,166 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $1,063,036.18.

Zuora Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,737. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 67.87% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZUO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zuora by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,034,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,569 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in Zuora by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,395,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 960,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.