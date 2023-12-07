Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.64 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00005185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.64 billion and approximately $44.11 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00016780 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,234.95 or 1.00137072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008426 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,082,847,214 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,089,495,107.355571 with 3,444,611,456.0149093 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.31185436 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $47,876,340.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

