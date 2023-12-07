Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.75 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00005221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.75 billion and approximately $43.52 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,082,853,660 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,089,495,107.355571 with 3,444,611,456.0149093 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.31185436 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $47,876,340.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

