Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) traded down 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 20,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 25,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Torrent Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

