Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Torrid had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $275.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Torrid Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Torrid stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 239,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. Torrid has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $433.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Torrid news, insider Mark Mizicko purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,321,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,242.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Torrid by 752.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Torrid by 936.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Torrid by 2,270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Torrid by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 73,664 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CURV. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

