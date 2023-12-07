Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $70.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $70,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.57. 15,534,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,670,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

