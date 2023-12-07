TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Trading 0.8% Higher

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 187.30 ($2.37). 5,275,514 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 1,097,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.90 ($2.35).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,440.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

